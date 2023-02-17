Left Menu

Guwahati to host maiden IPL matches

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:39 IST
Guwahati to host maiden IPL matches

Guwahati will host its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in April with the BCCI allotting two Rajasthan Royals 'home' games to the Northeastern city on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals will play against Punjab Kings in the first match and take on Delhi Capitals in the second one, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) CEO Pritam Mahanta said.

''We are glad to announce that ACA Stadium, Guwahati will host two matches of Tata IPL on April 5 and April 8, 2023,'' he said in a statement.

''Guwahati will be the 'home' venue for Rajasthan Royals,'' he added.

Rajasthan Royals will play the remaining of their home games in Jaipur.

Guwahati was allotted two Rajasthan Royals matches in April 2020, but they had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions.

The Jaipur-based franchise earlier partnered with the ACA for a cricket academy, which is now functional at the ACA Stadium.

The BCCI on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming IPL. A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days, starting March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023