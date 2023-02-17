Left Menu

Bowlers need to hit right spots, maintain good pace: Mohammed Shami after four-wicket haul in 2nd Test

Speaking to the media following his superb bowling performance of 4-30 in Australia's first innings the bowler stated that pacers need to stick to their line and lengths while maintaining good pace to trouble batsmen on Indian pitches.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 23:17 IST
Pacer Mohammed Shami shared bowling tips for fast bowlers to be successful on Indian pitches after his terrific spell on the first day of the second test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Speaking to the media following his superb bowling performance of 4-30 in Australia's first innings the bowler stated that pacers need to stick to their line and lengths while maintaining good pace to trouble batsmen on Indian pitches.

"As a bowler in Indian conditions, you need to hit the right spots and maintain a good pace using the new ball to initially find swing and then try to reverse swing the old ball when bowling in India," Shami said. The right-arm pacer fancied India's chances to take a first-inning lead and said that Australia's first innings total of 263 runs is a par score and the hosts could take the lead despite the pitch offering turn and bounce.

"Australia's first-inning total is not a mammoth one. If we can tackle the turn and bounce we could take the lead. It'll be great for us if we take even a small lead," he said. The bowler refuted claims of Indian pitches not being pacer-friendly and mentioned, "Discussions regarding Indian pitches not suiting the pacers always take place but I do not agree with it. The bouncer can be used as a wicket-taking option on our pitches as well."

After Indian bowlers put on a spirited display to bundle out Australia for 263, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided hosts with a fine start on Day 1 of the second Test of the four-match series. At stumps, India's score read 21/0 with Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) unbeaten at the crease, as India ended the day on a high.

The Indian bowlers kept the visitors under the 300-run mark with superb performances from Shami (4-60), Ravindra Jadeja (3-68) and R Ashwin (3-57). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

