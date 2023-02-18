Left Menu

Soccer-Mason leaves referees' body after VAR error in Arsenal game

Lee Mason has left the referees' body PGMOL by mutual agreement after making a mistake as the Video Assistant Referee in last weekend's 1-1 Premier League draw between Arsenal and Brentford, Professional Game Match Officials Limited said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 04:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 04:00 IST
Soccer-Mason leaves referees' body after VAR error in Arsenal game

Lee Mason has left the referees' body PGMOL by mutual agreement after making a mistake as the Video Assistant Referee in last weekend's 1-1 Premier League draw between Arsenal and Brentford, Professional Game Match Officials Limited said on Friday. Ivan Toney's equaliser for Brentford saw then-league leaders Arsenal drop two points in the title race but replays showed the goal should have been ruled out for offside in the build-up.

PGMOL said later on Sunday that the decisions which went against both Arsenal and also Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's league matches were down to "human error". "PGMOL can confirm that Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason has departed the organisation by mutual consent," the referees body said in a statement on Friday.

Mason, a Premier League referee for 15 years, oversaw 287 top-flight matches during that time, with his last coming in the closing stages of the 2021-22 season. "His full career in the professional game saw the 51-year-old officiate in over 500 fixtures after he progressed to the Football League in 1998," PGMOL said.

Brighton saw their bid for European football hit a speed bump at Crystal Palace when they were held to a 1-1 draw but Pervis Estupinan's effort was wrongly chalked off for offside. John Brooks was replaced as the VAR official for two games after disallowing the Brighton goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023