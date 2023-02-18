Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open.

Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners.

“My second match of the year, I am happy and looking forward for the next ones,” Alcaraz said.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who topped Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomás Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He'll take on Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas, who eliminated third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.

