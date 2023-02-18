Left Menu

Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners.My second match of the year, I am happy and looking forward for the next ones, Alcaraz said.The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who topped Argentinas Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-7 4, 6-3.Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Toms Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 18-02-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 10:18 IST
Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open
Carlos Alcaraz Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open.

Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners.

“My second match of the year, I am happy and looking forward for the next ones,” Alcaraz said.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who topped Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomás Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He'll take on Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas, who eliminated third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023