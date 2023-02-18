Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola defends 'brave' squad selection; Golf-Woods apologizes for tampon prank, poised to make cut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola defends 'brave' squad selection

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sent a rebuttal to those who believe he overthinks his decisions after winger Bernardo Silva was played at left back against Arsenal on Wednesday. Guardiola deployed the Portugal international in defence and he was tormented by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the clash between the Premier League's top two, however, City did eventually win the game 3-1.

Golf-Woods apologizes for tampon prank, poised to make cut

Tiger Woods made an apology and appeared to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational on Friday, as a prank gone wrong overshadowed his return to action at his first official PGA Tour event in nearly eight months. Back on the golf course Woods was, as always, in the spotlight at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, but not all of the attention was on his play.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Pierce to pay $1.4 million over crypto promotion, SEC says

Former pro US basketball star Paul Pierce has agreed to pay more than $1.4 million to settle charges he illegally promoted digital assets, Wall Street's top regulator said Friday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Pierce promoted crypto tokens sold by EthereumMax on social media without disclosing he was paid to do so, and made misleading statements about the product.

Son of former Qatari PM bids for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, on Friday launched a bid to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United, whose American owners launched a formal sale process late last year. A deal for United is expected to shatter records for the sale of a sports business. The club's current majority owners, the Glazer family, are seeking a valuation as high as 7 billion pounds ($8.42 billion), Reuters has previously reported.

NHL roundup: Seth Jarvis' hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Habs

Seth Jarvis clinched his first career hat trick during Carolina's four-goal burst in the third period, and the Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. Sebastian Aho broke a tie 2:05 into the third period, and then Jarvis and Jordan Staal followed with goals across the next three minutes. Jarvis' third goal of the game came with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Alpine skiing-Mexican Prince Von Hohenlohe retires aged 64 after 20th worlds

Prince Hubertus of Hohenlohe-Langenburg competed for his country of birth Mexico at a 20th World Championships on Friday aged 64, 41 years after his first in Austria. Racing in Courchevel, France wearing a colourful lycra outfit based on Mexican handmade textiles, he failed to finish the first run in the giant slalom event.

Soccer-Investors recognising clubs' value ahead of Man Utd bids, says finance expert

Recent investment in soccer has set the bar for the value of elite clubs and led to the sport becoming "big, big business", finance expert Neil Joyce told Reuters on Friday, ahead of the expiration of a deadline for bids to buy into Manchester United. United's owners, the American Glazer family, began looking at new investment or a potential sale last year, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS entering the bidding process, while investors from Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also been linked with a takeover.

Soccer-Leaders Napoli move 18 points clear with 2-0 win at Sassuolo

Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-0 away to move 18 points clear at the top with a seventh straight Serie A win thanks to first-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen on Friday. Napoli have 62 points from 23 games ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who host mid-table Udinese on Saturday, and are moving closer to ending a 33-year wait for the league title.

NBA roundup: Bucks overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury

Brook Lopez exploded for a season-high 33 points, Jevon Carter chipped in 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks closed out the season's first half with a 112-100 win over the host Chicago Bulls despite losing All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to a sprained right wrist on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo's injury occurred with 10:55 remaining in the second period, when he unsuccessfully swiped at Coby White's driving layup attempt from behind. Antetokounmpo fell atop White and grabbed for his right wrist. The 7-footer left the game having contributed two points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Motor racing-FIA seeks to clarify free speech rules after driver backlash

Formula One drivers can make political and personal statements "in their own space" this season but face sanctions if they do so during track activities such as podium ceremonies and anthems, the governing FIA said on Friday. What drivers can say and do has been a major talking point since the International Sporting Code last December was updated to require prior written permission to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments".

