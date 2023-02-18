Scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Australia, Lunch Day 2

Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out India 1st Innings: (Overnight 21/0) Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32 KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0 Virat Kohli batting 14 Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4 Ravindra Jadeja batting 15 Extras: (B-4,LB-2) 6 Total: (For 4 wickets in 35 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 7-1-17-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 13-3-35-0, Nathan Lyon 11-1-25-4, Todd Murphy 4-1-5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)