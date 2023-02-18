Cricket-England dismissed for 374, New Zealand chase 394 for victory

England were dismissed in their second innings for 374 in the final session of the third day of the day-night first test against New Zealand on Saturday, setting their hosts a victory target of 394.

Joe Root top-scored for the tourists with 57, while Michael Bracewell (3-68) and debutant Blair Tickner (3-55) were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers at Bay Oval.

