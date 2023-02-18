Left Menu

PSL will not be affected by terrorist attack in Karachi: PCB chief Najam Sethi

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-02-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 14:00 IST
PSL will not be affected by terrorist attack in Karachi: PCB chief Najam Sethi
Najam Sethi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League here will not be affected by the terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief's office on Friday evening, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said.

Sethi said the matches would continue as presidential security has been in place for the players and officials since the start of the league.

''The PSL matches will continue as per schedule. All the players are being well looked after,'' he said.

Another board official said the security agencies and government had also given clearance for the PSL matches to continue in Karachi.

''The incident which happened yesterday is unrelated to the PSL,'' he said.

Two matches of the PSL are scheduled at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday and security has been beefed up at the team hotel and match venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023