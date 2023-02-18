Left Menu

Cricket-India 262 all out replying to Australia's 263

India were dismissed for 262 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 263 on day two of the second test on Saturday. Axar Patel top scored for India with a belligerent 74, while Virat Kohli made 44. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australia bowlers, claiming 5-67. India lead the four-test series 1-0 following their comprehensive victory in Nagpur.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:22 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

