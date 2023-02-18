Cricket-India 262 all out replying to Australia's 263
India were dismissed for 262 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 263 on day two of the second test on Saturday. Axar Patel top scored for India with a belligerent 74, while Virat Kohli made 44. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australia bowlers, claiming 5-67. India lead the four-test series 1-0 following their comprehensive victory in Nagpur.
