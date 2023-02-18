Left Menu

Zimbabwe bans fan for trying to get player involved in spot-fixing deal with Indian bookmaker

Following an investigation, Mupangano admitted to violating Zimbabwe Crickets Anti-Corruption Code and was banned for five years from all ZC-affiliated cricket venues and events.Jongwe, 28, has played one Test, 37 ODIs and 45 T20Is for Zimbabwe since making his debut in 2014.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 18-02-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 17:39 IST
Zimbabwe bans fan for trying to get player involved in spot-fixing deal with Indian bookmaker
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Saturday said it has imposed a five-year ban on a ''fan'' from the country's all cricket venues and events for trying to get an international player involved in a spot-fixing deal with an Indian bookmaker. The fan in question, 27-year-old Edward Walter Mupangano from Harare, had approached fast bowler Luke Jongwe last August and sought to introduce him to the Indian bookmaker.

According to ZC, the bookmaker wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for money.

''Edward Walter Mupangano, a 27-year-old cricket fan from Harare who in the past also had playing trials with a local club, received the sanction after he approached Luke Jongwe on 4 August 2022 and sought to introduce him to an Indian bookmaker who allegedly wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for a payment amounting to USD 7000,'' ZC said in a statement.

''The facilitator himself would allegedly receive USD 3000 if the planned corrupt activity was successful.'' But Jongwe immediately reported the approach to the authorities, the board added. Following an investigation, Mupangano admitted to violating Zimbabwe Cricket's Anti-Corruption Code and was banned for five years from all ZC-affiliated cricket venues and events.

Jongwe, 28, has played one Test, 37 ODIs and 45 T20Is for Zimbabwe since making his debut in 2014.

