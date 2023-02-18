India win toss, opt to bowl against England in women's T20 WC
- Country:
- South Africa
India captain Harmanpreet Singh won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday.
India made one change, bringing in Shikha Pandey in place of Devika Vaidya.
England named an unchanged playing eleven.
Teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Renuka Thakur Singh
- Deepti Sharma
- Shafali Verma
- Katherine Sciver Brunt
- Harmanpreet Singh
- Nat Sciver Brunt
- Heather Knight
- England Women: Sophia Dunkley
- Lauren Bell
- Pooja Vastrakar
- Shikha Pandey
- Charlotte Dean
- Sophie Ecclestone
- India
- England
- Devika Vaidya
- World Cup
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- Amy Jones
- Danielle Wyatt
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals buy India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for Rs 2.20 crore.
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore at WPL auctions.
WC snub was lowest phase of my life, contemplated quitting game: Jemimah Rodrigues
Women's T20 WC: Virat Kohli's heroics at MCG inspired win against Pakistan, says Jemimah Rodrigues
WC snub was lowest phase of my life, contemplated quitting game: Jemimah Rodrigues