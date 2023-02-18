Left Menu

India win toss, opt to bowl against England in women's T20 WC

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 18-02-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 18:14 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Image Credit: ANI
India captain Harmanpreet Singh won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

India made one change, bringing in Shikha Pandey in place of Devika Vaidya.

England named an unchanged playing eleven.

Teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

