Soccer-Ratcliffe's INEOS confirm bid for Manchester United

Manchester United have received a bid from Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS for the Premier League soccer club, the chemical firm confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

"We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community. We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again," INEOS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)