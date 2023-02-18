Bhullar shoots even par, best Indian at Qatar Masters

Gaganjeet Bhullar salvaged his third round with two birdies on the back nine for an even-par 72 that kept him in the top-20 going into the final round of the $2.5 million Qatar Masters on Saturday.

Bhullar was lying tied 19th in the Asian Tour event, and was the best Indian on show.

Despite tough conditions and strong winds, Andy Ogletree shot 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and took a five-shot lead ahead of the final day. He is now 8-under for 54 holes and leads overnight leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai (74) by five shots.

Suradit has a 3-under total.

Karandeep Kochhar (77) was the next best Indian after Bhullar. Kochhar, with five bogeys and no birdies, was 6-over and tied 34th, the same as Rashid Khan (75) who had four bogeys and just one birdie.

Shiv Kapur (74) was tied 48th, Jeev Milkha Singh (78) was tied 63rd and Jyoti Randhawa, who was in the top-10 after the first round, slipped to 69th as he carded 82 in the third round.

Chapchai Nirat (71) and Ben Leong (73) were tied third at 2-under, while Leong dropped a double on the Par-5 18th.

Hideto Tanihara had an action-packed round with six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his 2-under 70 and he was fifth.

Three players -- Gunn Charoenkul, Alex Ching and Travis Smyth -- were tied seventh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)