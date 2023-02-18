Left Menu

Sable finishes 35th in World Cross County Championships

Sable clocked 3143 over the 10km distance in a field of over 100 athletes.The 28-year-old year is the national record holder and Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase event.Another Indian in the fray, Anand Singh was 86th in a time of 3520.Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the race in 2917s.

PTI | Bathurst | Updated: 18-02-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 21:47 IST
Top Indian distance runner Avinash Sable finished 35th in the men's race of the World Cross County Championships here on Saturday. Sable clocked 31:43 over the 10km distance in a field of over 100 athletes.

The 28-year-old year is the national record holder and Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase event.

Another Indian in the fray, Anand Singh was 86th in a time of 35:20.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the race in 29:17s. Berihu Aregawi (29:26) of Ethiopia and another Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei (29:37) took the silver and bronze respectively. Parul Choudhary finished 20th in the women's race in a time of 35.39 while Sanjivani Jadhav was 47th, clocking 37:30. Chhavi Yadav finished 55th in a time of 39.00.

Cross country races are run on open-air courses, which may include dirt, grass, woodland, stretches of gravel paths, roads and hills with natural obstacles where possible.

