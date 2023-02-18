Sable finishes 35th in World Cross County Championships

Top Indian distance runner Avinash Sable finished 35th in the men's race of the World Cross County Championships here on Saturday. Sable clocked 31:43 over the 10km distance in a field of over 100 athletes.

The 28-year-old year is the national record holder and Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase event.

Another Indian in the fray, Anand Singh was 86th in a time of 35:20.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the race in 29:17s. Berihu Aregawi (29:26) of Ethiopia and another Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei (29:37) took the silver and bronze respectively. Parul Choudhary finished 20th in the women's race in a time of 35.39 while Sanjivani Jadhav was 47th, clocking 37:30. Chhavi Yadav finished 55th in a time of 39.00.

Cross country races are run on open-air courses, which may include dirt, grass, woodland, stretches of gravel paths, roads and hills with natural obstacles where possible.

