We'll get best outcome if we play to our potential: ATK Mohun Bagan's Pritam Kotal

Kotal, who was accompanied by the ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando in the official pre-match post-conference, expressed his views ahead of the game against the Blasters and is confident his side can bag the three points.

ANI | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:23 IST
We'll get best outcome if we play to our potential: ATK Mohun Bagan's Pritam Kotal
Pritam Kotal (Photo: ISL Media) . Image Credit: ANI
ATK Mohun Bagan defender Pritam Kotal is hopeful the Mariners can bounce back from their rough patch as they host Kerala Blasters FC in the latest fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Saturday. In their past six games, ATK Mohun Bagan have won just once while facing two draws and three defeats.

Kotal, who was accompanied by the ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando in the official pre-match post-conference, expressed his views ahead of the game against the Blasters and is confident his side can bag the three points. "Our job is to win three points from every game. If you see our last few games, we don't really deserve to be in this position. Results are not in our hands. We can only work on our commitment, effort, and character," Kotal said in the pre-match post-conference.

"We also didn't get enough training sessions ahead of this game. But I hope we will play confidently on Saturday and secure all three points," he added as read in a statement released by ISL. In the reverse fixture in Kochi, ATK Mohun Bagan bagged a comprehensive 5-2 victory over the Blasters, courtesy of Dimitri Petratos's hat-trick. Kotal believes it is better not to assume the previous result and rather prepare to get the best outcome from the upcoming match.

"We'll get the best outcome if we play to our potential. Kerala Blasters FC and we (ATK Mohun Bagan) have changed a lot since we faced each other in the reverse fixture. We know their weak points, and they also know ours. So, it is better not to discuss that game and focus on Saturday's game," stated the defender. ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to continue their unbeaten record against Kerala Blasters FC and secure a place in the playoffs. The Mariners have never lost to KBFC in the ISL.

However, ATKMB have struggled in front of goal in their recent games. They have scored five goals in their previous nine fixtures. Kotal insisted they are working hard in the training session to get out of this situation. "We're creating a lot of chances. We are going through a situation when nothing is going on our way. Our team is working hard in the training to improve on our finishing," Kotal concluded. (ANI)

