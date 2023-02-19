Cricket-England beat New Zealand by 267 runs in first test

England thrashed New Zealand by 267 runs when they dismissed their hosts for 126 in the opening session of the fourth day of the first test at Bay Oval on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

It was a first test victory for England in New Zealand since 2008. The second test in Wellington will start on Friday.

