Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Race for Man United gathers steam with INEOS, Elliott interest; Basketball-Brittney Griner signs deal to return to Phoenix Mercury - report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Race for Man United gathers steam with INEOS, Elliott interest

The race to buy Manchester United heated up on Saturday with Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS confirming it had bid for the club and a source telling Reuters that U.S. hedge fund Elliott Investment Management was also prepared to finance a takeover. British billionaire Ratcliffe, a life-long United fan and founder of chemicals producer INEOS, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club, and INEOS formally entered the bidding process earlier this year.

Basketball-Brittney Griner signs deal to return to Phoenix Mercury - report

American Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony last December as part of a prisoner swap, has signed a one-year contract to play for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, ESPN reported on Saturday. According to the report, which cited a source, the 32-year-old free agent signed the deal on Saturday to return to the only WNBA team she has played for since they selected her with the first pick in the 2013 draft.

Basketball-Phoenix sign WNBA top scorer Taurasi to multi-year contract

Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, has signed a multi-year contract to remain with the Phoenix Mercury, the team said on Saturday. The deal means the 40-year-old Taurasi, a three-time WNBA champion whose name is all over the Mercury franchise's record book, will play at least a 19th season in the league in 2023.

Alpine skiing-Canada's St-Germain stuns Shiffrin to take slalom gold

Canada's Laurence St-Germain claimed a shock victory in the world championships slalom as she beat favourite Mikaela Shiffrin to the gold medal on Saturday. The 28-year-old had never got close to winning a major race before but chose the perfect time to change that with a sensational second run to eclipse slalom great Shiffrin.

Soccer-Arsenal revive title bid with last-gasp 4-2 win at Villa

Arsenal reinvigorated their push for a first Premier League title in two decades and retook top spot on Saturday with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa thanks to two late goals. With a high-quality attacking game going into added time at 2-2, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho saw a looping shot come off the bar and bounce off the head of Villa's Argentina World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for a cruel own goal.

Soccer-Title race swings again as Arsenal win, Man City slip up

The Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday as Arsenal climbed back to the top of the standings with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa while champions Manchester City slipped up by only drawing at Nottingham Forest. City's win at Arsenal on Wednesday sent them top on goal difference but it was to be a short-lived rise as, despite dominating at Forest, they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1.

Soccer-Ghana winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake - agent

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's huge earthquake, his Turkish agent said on Saturday. Atsu had been missing since the Feb. 6 earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay. He was 31.

Athletics-American Crouser breaks shot put world record

Double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke his own shot put world record when he threw for 23.38 metres while competing during an indoor event in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, according to World Athletics. The 30-year-old American's effort in the first round of competition at the Simplot Games beat both the outdoor record of 23.37m he set in 2021 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene and the indoor mark of 22.82m he achieved earlier that year.

Tennis-Dominant Swiatek wins second straight Doha title

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-0 in just over an hour to defend her Qatar Open title on Saturday. The victory capped off a dominant campaign during which Swiatek recorded 6-0 6-1 wins over both Danielle Collins and Veronika Kudermetova and received a quarter-final bye, dropping just five games in three matches.

Golf-Woods goes low at Riviera but still 12 back of leader Rahm

Tiger Woods nearly posted an albatross while shooting one of the lowest third-round scores at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday where he will head into the final-round 12 shots back of leader Jon Rahm. Woods jumped 32 spots up the leaderboard after carding a four-under-par 67 at Riviera that was a seven-stroke improvement over his second-round score and lower than every golfer except Denny McCarthy (64) and world number three Rahm (65).

(With inputs from agencies.)