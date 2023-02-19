Cricket-Australia 113 all out; India need 115 to win Delhi test

Australia were all out for 113 runs in their second innings, setting India a victory target of 115 on day three of the second test on Sunday.

Travis Head (43) topscored for the tourists, who are 1-0 behind in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For India, spinners Ravindra Jadeja (7-42) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) shared the 10 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)