PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 11:11 IST
India need 115 to win second Test against Australia
Ravindra Jadeja Image Credit: ANI
India need 115 to win the second Test against Australia after they bowled the visitors out for 113 in their second innings on day three here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track. Brief Scores: Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

