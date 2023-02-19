Left Menu

India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3, need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 11:40 IST
India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3, need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia
India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1 respectively at the break.

India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session.

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track. Brief Scores: Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262 and 14 for 1 in 4 overs.

