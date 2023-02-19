Alpine skiing-Kristoffersen wins men's slalom, silver for Ginnis

(Adds result after second run) COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen took gold in the final men's slalom of the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday while Alexandros "AJ" Ginnis finished second to give Greece a first ever medal. Italian Alex Vinatzer took the bronze while Alpine powerhouse Austria, who led the first run with Manuel Feller, ended the championships without a gold for the first time since 1987.

