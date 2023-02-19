Left Menu

Women's T20 WC: Rashada Williams guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The incident took place during her side's Group 2 match against Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday.

19-02-2023
Rashada Williams (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
West Indies' Rashada Williams has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident took place during her side's Group 2 match against Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday.

Williams was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match." In addition, one demerit point has been added to Williams' disciplinary record. This was the keeper's first offence in a 24-month period.

During the sixth over of West Indies innings, Williams made deliberate physical contact with Ireland bowler Leah Paul after being run out. Williams admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Vrinda Rathi, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire N Janani levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

