Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Sublime Messi free kick earns PSG 4-3 win over Lille

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick in added time to earn Paris St Germain a 4-3 comeback win over Lille on Sunday and lift them seven points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. PSG, who have struggled for consistency since their return from the World Cup break, extended their lead over the chasing pack, while AS Monaco moved into second with a 2-1 win over Brest.

Athletics-Bol breaks long-standing world indoor 400m record

Netherlands' Femke Bol ran the 400 metres in 49.26 seconds at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday to break one of the longest-standing world records in track and field. Bol's time beat the previous record of 49.59 set by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

NHL Roundup: Canes rout Caps in Stadium Series

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 in a Stadium Series game in front of 56,961 fans Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots and also recorded an assist.

Golf-Woods closes with two-over 73 at Riviera, says 'headed in right direction'

Tiger Woods was unable to mount a final-day charge on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, but after completing 72 holes on the PGA Tour for the first time in nearly a year the American said he was making progress. Woods carded a two-over-par 73 at Riviera Country Club that left him one under on the week and well out of contention just a day after electrifying fans with a 67 that was lower than all but two other golfers.

Boxing-Dutch and Swiss join growing world championship boycott

Switzerland and the Netherlands on Sunday joined the United States and five other teams in boycotting the women's amateur boxing world championships in New Delhi next month because athletes from Russia and Belarus will be present. The Dutch federation is led by Boris van der Vorst, a prominent figure in the Common Cause Alliance of nations seeking to ensure boxing has a future in the Olympics after the Paris 2024 Games.

Soccer-Red-hot Rashford nets double as Manchester United outclass Leicester

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's superb run of form continued when he netted a goal in each half of his side's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday to extend his scoring streak to five games. It was exactly what his side needed as they weathered an early storm from the visitors, with keeper David De Gea pulling off a superb save to deny Harvey Barnes in the eighth minute and topping that with an even better effort to keep out a Kelechi Iheanacho header.

Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: NAGELSMANN FURY

Alpine skiing-Kristoffersen wins slalom, historic silver for Greece

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen took gold in the final men's slalom of the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday while Alexandros "AJ" Ginnis finished second to give Greece a first ever winter sports medal. Italian Alex Vinatzer claimed the bronze while Alpine powerhouse Austria, who led the first run with Manuel Feller, ended the championships without a gold for the first time since 1987.

Basketball-Brittney Griner signs deal to return to Phoenix Mercury - report

American Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony last December as part of a prisoner swap, has signed a one-year contract to play for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, ESPN reported on Saturday. According to the report, which cited a source, the 32-year-old free agent signed the deal on Saturday to return to the only WNBA team she has played for since they selected her with the first pick in the 2013 draft.

Biathlon-Super Swedes seal mass-start gold medals at IBU World Championships

Swedes Sebastian Samuelsson and Hannah Oeberg pulled off stunning victories to win gold in their respective mass-start races on the final day of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships in Oberhof, Germany, on Sunday. Samuelsson shot a perfect 20 for 20 on the range before making a punishing uphill break to shake off the challenge of dominant Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe and secure a shock victory in the men's 15km event.

