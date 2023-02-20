I League: Ogana's brace helps Sreenidi Deccan clinch 3-1 win over Sudeva Delhi

Sreenidi Deccan had to dig deep to earn full points with a 3-1 win against wooden-spooners Sudeva Delhi FC here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. Carlos Vaz Pinto's men thus opened up a three-point gap at the top of the I-League with 40 points from 18 matches, but were trailing 0-1 for 70 minutes. It is a fact that not only proves what an organised side the Deccan Warriors are, but also how well Sankarlal Chakraborty's unfancied team played.

In the end, Sreenidi's bench strength shone through. Louis Ogana came in to replace fellow Nigerian Rilwan Hassan in the 64th minute and finished as the Hero of the Match. His first goal in the 81st minute gave the hosts the lead and the second in the 89th, sealed the match for them. It was heartbreaking for the boys from Delhi because they were the better team in the opening half. The best goal was also scored by their electrifying young forward Lalbiakliana. It was the 29th minute of the match and a feat in itself that Sudeva had not conceded yet. The diminutive forward cut in from the right, went past Faysal Shayesteh and foxed the towering Ghanaian defender Awal Mohammed to find space to shoot. He was still surrounded by four Sreenidi players when he unleashed the booming left-footer. Custodian CK Ubaid was at full stretch but could not stop the scorcher that stunned everyone.

Incredible as it may sound, the match could have seen more than a couple of goals in the first half itself but for the crossbar, and the brilliance of Ubaid and his counterpart Priyant Singh. The Sudeva goalkeeper made his first save in the third minute itself. Still, Hassan could have put Sreenidi in the lead in the next minute had his right-footer from the edge of the box not hit the woodwork. Similarly, Ubaid's timing in leaving the goalline saved Sreenidi more than once. The first occasion came in the 21st minute when Alexis Gomez lobbed one from the middle of the pitch to Seilenthang Lotjem just outside the hosts' box. Lotjem had to hurry for the volley as Ubaid was coming for the ball. As a result, he just missed the target.

Six minutes later, Lotjem sent a diagonal cross to Biaktea and Ubaid came out again to deflect his shot away from the goal with the left foot. Shavkati Khotam and Lungkim Seigoulun Khongsai's long rangers from a long way out could have also resulted in goals during stoppage time had Ubaid not made diving saves. That could have made Sreenidi's comeback in the second half doubly difficult. What made a big difference in the second half was the success of David Castaneda to break free from his marker Sujit Sadhu. The Colombian had failed to do that in the first half but in the 56th minute, he almost scored off Lalromawia's corner, heading just wide. After Ramhlunchhunga and Asheer Akhtar failed to keep their headers on target, Castaneda did in the 68th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Sudeva came close to making it 2-0 a couple of minutes later. Had Khotam or Lotjem been able to convert that Gomez cutback, Castaneda's frustration would have magnified. But lady luck smiled on him in the 71st minute. Asraf Ali Mondal crossed from the left wing to the far post and Castaneda lost his marker once again to head it in. The equaliser changed the game. Ogana came up with a spectacular bicycle kick in the very next minute which Priyant saved from point blank. He was kept busy with corners from both flanks for the next few minutes.

The pressure finally broke Sudeva in the 81st minute. Romawia received Mayakkannan's cross from the left in front of the goal, went away to the left taking a defender with him, turned and passed to Ogana who was in a more central position. He made no mistake in making it 2-1. The insurance goal was more of an individual effort. Ogana got a lob just outside the box unmarked, and half-volleyed to the far post well beyond the reach of Priyant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)