Dortmund to play Leipzig in German Cup, Bayern vs. Freiburg

PTI | Bermuda | Updated: 20-02-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 09:10 IST
German Cup holder Leipzig has been drawn at home against 2021 champion Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich was handed a home game against last season's beaten finalist Freiburg in Sunday's draw, which pitted Eintracht Frankfurt against Union Berlin in Frankfurt.

Stuttgart travels to second-division club Nuremberg, the only team left in the competition that doesn't play in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig and Dortmund met in the 2021 final, won 4-1 by Dortmund thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. Leipzig coach Marco Rose will face his former club, which has won all eight games it has played in every competition this year so far.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played April 4 and 5 with details still to be finalized.

The final is at Berlin's Olympiastadion on June 3.

