Rugby-Hooper open to returning as Wallabies skipper

Michael Hooper said he was open to returning as Wallabies skipper under new coach Eddie Jones as he prepared to embark on his 13th season in Super Rugby on Monday.

The 31-year-old flanker relinquished the captain's arm-band last year when he suddenly took time out from the game to sort out his mindset after more than a decade playing at the top level. Looking refreshed after his off-season break, the 124-test international said he was willing to consider anything if it helped the Wallabies in a World Cup year.

"I'm open to whatever's best for the team," he told reporters at the New South Wales Waratahs training ground. "My first and foremost commitment is to play my very best rugby for the Tahs. And how that develops over the season, we'll see.

"There's so much can happen over six months, which is the timeframe we're talking about, maybe less, until those tests against the Saffas and the Argies." Australia kick off their international season in July with tests against South Africa in a truncated pre-World Cup Rugby Championship.

Hooper said he had not had much contact with Jones yet, but had been impressed by the brief conversations they had shared. "I've got a huge amount to learn off someone with that much experience," he said.

First, though, is another Super Rugby campaign for the Waratahs, who kick off their season on Friday against the ACT Brumbies with a first game at their new Sydney Football Stadium home. Hooper, who had his breakout season in Super Rugby for the Brumbies in 2012 before moving back home to Sydney with the Waratahs, said he was in good shape heading into the campaign.

"Physically and mentally, I feel great," he said. "I think when you get closer to whatever the end looks like, you start to realise that it is about to end. "For the body of my career, you move on to next week, next game, this season, that season and very little time to reflect.

"There's still little time to reflect but you certainly start to realise there's less and less cracks at it. Physically, I feel in really good shape. Mentally, I'm extremely motivated for this season coming up, and yeah, I'll give it my all." A raft of retirements always following a World Cup season and with Hooper having scoffed last year when it was suggested he might still be around for the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, it could well be his last.

