Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Alcaraz hails dream return from injury after Buenos Aires triumph; Athletics-Bol breaks long-standing world indoor 400m record and more

Tennis-Alcaraz hails dream return from injury after Buenos Aires triumph

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a dream return to action after more than three months out due to abdominal and hamstring injuries as the world number two claimed the Argentina Open title on Sunday by beating Cameron Norrie 6-3 7-5 in the final. The top seed won the U.S. Open in September and became the youngest player to top the world rankings at 19 years old, but suffered an abdominal issue at the Paris Masters in November before pulling out of the Australian Open with a leg injury.

Athletics-Bol breaks long-standing world indoor 400m record

Netherlands' Femke Bol ran the 400 metres in 49.26 seconds at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday to break one of the longest-standing world records in track and field. Bol's time beat the previous record of 49.59 set by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

NHL-Blackhawks' Toews stepping back to deal with long COVID symptoms

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced on Sunday that he is stepping back while he deals with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews, who has won three Stanley Cup titles with the NHL's Blackhawks and two Olympic gold medals representing Canada, last played on Jan. 28 before taking a break to focus on his health.

Golf-Woods closes with two-over 73 at Riviera, says 'headed in right direction'

Tiger Woods was unable to mount a final-day charge on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, but after completing 72 holes on the PGA Tour for the first time in nearly a year the American said he was making progress. Woods carded a two-over-par 73 at Riviera Country Club that left him one under on the week and well out of contention just a day after electrifying fans with a 67 that was lower than all but two other golfers.

Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Houston tops Memphis for 7th straight win

J'Wan Roberts racked up 20 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 2 Houston to a gritty 72-64 victory over visiting Memphis on Sunday afternoon in a key American Athletic Conference game. The Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC) used a 17-3 run late in the first half to help build an 11-point lead at halftime, then outlasted an early second-half run by Memphis that cut the margin to four points. The Tigers later closed to within 63-58 on DeAndre Williams' layup with 2:24 remaining, but Houston answered with free throws by Tramon Mark, Roberts and Marcus Sasser and held on to win its seventh straight game.

Soccer-Red-hot Rashford nets double as Manchester United outclass Leicester

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's superb run of form continued when he netted a goal in each half of his side's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday to extend his scoring streak to five games. It was exactly what his side needed as they weathered an early storm from the visitors, with keeper David De Gea pulling off a superb save to deny Harvey Barnes in the eighth minute and topping that with an even better effort to keep out a Kelechi Iheanacho header.

Golf-Rahm returns to world number one with win at Riviera

Jon Rahm returned to the top of the world rankings with his third win of the year at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, prevailing in a tense final-round battle with Max Homa to claim a dramatic victory in Pacific Palisades, California. Spaniard Rahm, 28, made two late birdies to close with a two-under 69 for a two-shot win over home favourite Homa, finishing at 17-under for his 10th PGA Tour title and a fifth win in his last nine tournaments worldwide.

Alpine skiing-Kristoffersen wins slalom, historic silver for Greece

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen took gold in the final men's slalom of the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday while Alexandros "AJ" Ginnis finished second to give Greece a first ever winter sports medal. Italian Alex Vinatzer claimed the bronze while Alpine powerhouse Austria, who led the first run with Manuel Feller, ended the championships without a gold for the first time since 1987.

Cricket-Australia captain Cummins flies home due to family illness

Australia captain Pat Cummins has headed home from the tour of India due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third test, the team said on Monday. "He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third test in Indore," the team said in a statement.

Golf-Honeymoon continues for newly-wed Ko with winning start

Lydia Ko spent "too much" time playing golf with her husband during their honeymoon but it paid off in spades as the world number one New Zealander kicked off her season with victory in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Ko won her second Saudi Ladies International title by a stroke from India's Aditi Ashok, firing a final round four-under 68 to finish with a 21-under total at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

