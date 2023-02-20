Left Menu

Bates, Kerr smash half centuries as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka

While Bezuidenhout was given two early reprieves, Nilakshi de Silva shelved an easy chance to get Bates out.Kerr brought up her maiden T20 half-century off 40 deliveries and Bates her 24th in the closing stages.Brief Scores New Zealand 1623 in 20 overs Amelia Kerr 66, Suzie Bates 56 Inoka Ranaweera 127, Achini Kulasuriya 114.Sri Lanka 60 all out from 15.5 overs Chamari Athapaththu 19, Malsha Shehani 10 Amelia Kerr 27, Lea Tahuhu 212.New Zealand won by 102 runs.

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 20-02-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 10:36 IST
Bates, Kerr smash half centuries as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Riding on fine half-centuries from opener Suzie Bates (56) and Amelia Kerr (66), New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup to spice up the semifinal qualification scenario in Group A. The pair combined for a second-wicket partnership of 110, the White Ferns' third-highest ever at the tournament, to take the side to 162 for three before dismissing Sri Lanka for 60 in 15.5 overs on Sunday.

This was Sri Lanka's second big loss in the tournament and their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals from the five-team group are over.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, meanwhile, received a massive net run rate (NRR) boost as they climbed to second spot in the group behind Australia.

New Zealand opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout's blitzkrieg -- she smashed a 20-ball 32 studded with five boundaries -- helped the White Ferns to one of their best starts in the tournament.

The top-order batter hit four boundaries through the leg side, realising there was nothing much in the Sri Lankan bowling. Her entertaining innings, however, ended soon after she spooned a catch to Chamari Athapaththu at mid-off with Achini Kulasuriya earning the breakthrough.

Bates and Kerr came together at the crease and the former picked up where she had left off in the win over Bangladesh.

Though the duo didn't score at express pace like Bezuidenhout, Kerr chose Athapaththu's 13th over to accelerate, cover driving the Sri Lankan for a boundary and then smashing one through square leg to make it 93 for one.

The White Ferns batters also got a few reprieves as Sri Lanka's fielding left a lot to be desired. While Bezuidenhout was given two early reprieves, Nilakshi de Silva shelved an easy chance to get Bates out.

Kerr brought up her maiden T20 half-century off 40 deliveries and Bates her 24th in the closing stages.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 162/3 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 66, Suzie Bates 56; Inoka Ranaweera 1/27, Achini Kulasuriya 1/14).

Sri Lanka 60 all out from 15.5 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 19, Malsha Shehani 10; Amelia Kerr 2/7, Lea Tahuhu 2/12).

New Zealand won by 102 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023