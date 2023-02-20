Left Menu

Result of our hard work: Saurashtra skipper Unadkat on Ranji Trophy win

Saurashtra defeated Bengal by 9 wickets to lift the Ranji Trophy title for the second time here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. This is Unadkat's second Ranji triumph as a skipper, having won the 2019-20 edition of the prestigious red-ball tournament as well. He also led Saurashtra to their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title last year by defeating Maharashtra in the finals. It is the premier 50-over competition in India.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 11:09 IST
Result of our hard work: Saurashtra skipper Unadkat on Ranji Trophy win
Jaydev Unadkat with the trophy. (Photo- Jaydev Unadkat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the victory in the finals on Sunday, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat expressed happiness and said that it was a result of the team's hard work that they defeated Bengal at home. Saurashtra defeated Bengal by nine wickets to lift the Ranji Trophy title for the second time here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"It feels great, coming here and winning was important because the Bengal team was playing very well and it is important to come to Bengal and beat them. It is the result of the hard work of the team," Unadkat told ANI after the match on Sunday. Unadkat also expressed happiness about his team's win on social media.

"TEAM SAURASHTRA! It isn't just a team, it is an emotion! It is love! It is fire & ice & everything nice. This is special guys! To many more trophies & memories," tweeted Unadkat. This is Unadkat's second Ranji triumph as a skipper, having won the 2019-20 edition of the prestigious red-ball tournament as well. He also led Saurashtra to their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title last year by defeating Maharashtra in the finals. It is the premier 50-over competition in India.

Put to bat first by Saurashtra, Bengal was bundled out for 174 in their first innings. Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and Abishek Porel (50) managed half-centuries to guide their team to three figures after it was reduced to 65/6. Chetan Sakariya (3/33) and Unadkat (3/44) were the standout bowlers for Saurashtra. Saurashtra took a 230-run lead in the first innings after making 404 runs. Arpit Vasavada (81), Chirag Jani (60), Sheldon Jackson (59) and Harvik Desai (50) scored valuable fifties. Mukesh Kumar (4/111) was the pick of the bowlers for Bengal. Akash Deep and Ishan Porel also took three wickets.

Bengal was bundled out for just 241 in their second innings, thanks to a brilliant spell from skipper Unadkat (6/85). Sakariya also took three wickets. However, skipper Manoj Tiwary (68) and Anustup Majumdar (61) scored valiant fifties. The home side had a lead of 11 runs, which was duly chased down. Arpit Vasavada was adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistent run this Ranji season. In 10 matches and 15 innings, he scored 907 runs at an average of 75.58. He also managed to score three centuries and three half-centuries, with the best individual score of 202. Unadkat received the Man of the Match award for his nine wickets. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023