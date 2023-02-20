Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

A breakthrough win last week in the third leg, Sneha Singh would look to build on that triumph as she tees off in the fourth leg of the Hero WPG Tour at the Tollygunge Club beginning here on Tuesday. A week ago, Sneha won the third leg at the neighbouring Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

The fourth leg of the 2023 season will see 32 players in action and carry a purse of Rs 10 lakhs.

Sneha has been paired with Vani Kapoor, who is making only her second start this season. Vani was second in the second leg at the BPGC and has since then been working on her game, getting ready for the busy season ahead on the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep Drall, who dropped down and finished tied sixth last week, was tied third in the second leg. She will surely be looking at a better finish and a crack at her first title in 2023.

Both Vani and Amandeep are slated to play on the Ladies European Tour event, the Joburg Ladies Open in the first week of March.

Seher Atwal, who despite having earned her card on the LET, is waiting to get her first start on the LET and in the meantime continues to play on the Hero WPGT. Winner of the first leg, Seher, who was tied fourth last week, will be paired with Trimann Saluja and Lakhmehar Pardesi. Among the youngsters to watch out for is Jasmine Shekar, who had a great week at RCGC where she gave Sneha a run for her money. The teenaged Jasmine seemed set for a maiden win, but succumbed to pressure and fell into a tie which she lost in the third play-off to Sneha. The experience will stand the 18-year-old Bengaluru girl in good stead.

Two other players hoping to get some results and move upwards on the pro circuit are the experienced Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan.

There are six amateurs in the field -- Smriti Bhargav, Lavanya Jadon, Anaahat Bindra, Rishika Muralidhar, Janneya Dasanniee and Aashera Sethi.

