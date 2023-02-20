India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland in Women's T20 WC
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.
India made one forced change with an unwell Radha Yadav making way for Devika Vaidya. Georgina Dempsey came in for Jane Maguire in Ireland's playing eleven.
The Teams: India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.
