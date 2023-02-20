Mandhana's fifty guides India to 155/6 against Ireland
Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 in the shortest format as India made 155 for six against Ireland in their final group match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.
Mandhana scored 87 off 56 balls to guide India to a challenging total after opting to bat.
The left-hander hit nine boundaries and three sixes during her entertaining knock.
Skipper Laura Delany (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.
Brief Scores: India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22).
