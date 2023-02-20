Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland recall Carbery as cover for Sexton for Italy game

Sexton is uncertain to play after a leg injury suffered in the 32-19 win over France on Feb. 11. Carbery, who has 37 caps, was a surprise omission from the squad for Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches, in which they also beat Wales in Cardiff.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:08 IST
Rugby-Ireland recall Carbery as cover for Sexton for Italy game
Representative Image

Joey Carbery has been recalled by Ireland as cover for captain Johnny Sexton ahead of Saturday's Six Nations match clash against Italy in Rome, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. Sexton is uncertain to play after a leg injury suffered in the 32-19 win over France on Feb. 11.

Carbery, who has 37 caps, was a surprise omission from the squad for Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches, in which they also beat Wales in Cardiff. A calf injury will keep winger Keith Earls out of the trip to Rome, while locks Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy will miss the rest of the competition. Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) also remain unavailable.

Front-rowers Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy returned to the 37-man squad having overcome hamstring issues. Rob Herring was also included, continuing his return to play protocols after suffering a head injury against France. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023