Mandhana lifts India to 155/6 with fluent 87

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:16 IST
Mandhana lifts India to 155/6 with fluent 87
Smriti Mandhana (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a scintillating 56-ball 87 and lifted India to 155 for six against Ireland in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

On a surface that was far from ideal for batting and where most struggled to force the pace, Mandhana stood out from the pack with nine delectable fours and three sixes.

Opting bat after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13) won the toss, India were off to a fine start with the opening duo of Mandhana and Shafali Verma putting on 62 runs in just under 10 overs at St George's Park.

But Shafali once again got out after getting a start, caught by Amy Hunter off the bowling of skipper Laura Delany, who introduced herself into the attack after the frontline bowlers failed to get the team a breakthrough.

Harmanpreet joined Mandhana in the middle, and the two looked to build on a partnership. Playing strokes turned out to be difficult on a surface that appeared to be a bit on the slower side.

The slow nature of the wicket notwithstanding, Mandhana maintained an excellent strike rate and reached her half-century in style, hitting leg-spinner Cara Murray for a six over deep mid-wicket. Mandhana was lucky to have survive a scare just before getting to her fifty, but Arlene Kelly could not complete the catch after the batter top-edged a tossed-up delivery from Murray towards mid-wicket.

Mandhana then struck two successive fours off Georgina Dempsey, before sending Delany over the cow corner for another maximum.

Ireland came back with the wickets of Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh in successive balls, but Mandhana continued to attack the bowlers and hit two more boundaries off Kelly before giving the same treatment to Delany, striking her for a four and a six to help India inch towards 150.

A century was on the cards, but Mandhana's brilliant innings came to an end as she tried to take the aerial route.

Jemimah Rodrigues struck two fours in the final over, before getting off in the last ball of the India innings for a 12-ball 19.

