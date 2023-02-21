Left Menu

Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said.Aston Martin said the Canadian driver was hurt while training in Spain. Aston Martin said earlier Monday that Drugovich and Vandoorne would also be made available if McLaren needs a reserve driver in the first 15 races of the season.

PTI | Silverstone | Updated: 21-02-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 09:23 IST
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said.

Aston Martin said the Canadian driver was hurt while training in Spain. The team didn't give any more details of how the incident happened or the nature of Stroll's injuries but said "Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties." The team said it would issue an update on his fitness before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts the season next week.

"I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season,'' Stroll said. ''I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible." Aston Martin didn't say who might take Stroll's place when three days of testing begin Thursday in Bahrain. Stroll's teammate for 2023 is Fernando Alonso and the team has two reserve drivers, Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich and former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne. Aston Martin said earlier Monday that Drugovich and Vandoorne would also be made available if McLaren needs a reserve driver in the first 15 races of the season.

