Left Menu

Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open, falling to 1-2 in 2023

Dominic Thiem is once again fighting through his matches and enjoying himself, but confidence is admittedly still lacking for the 29-year-old.Thiem lost in the first round of the Rio Open on Monday, falling to Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 2.The former world No. 3 and 2020 U.S. Open champion, who came in ranked at No. 96 after battling right wrist and abdominal injuries, fell to 1-2 on the year.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 21-02-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 09:33 IST
Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open, falling to 1-2 in 2023
Dominic Thiem Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Dominic Thiem is once again fighting through his matches and enjoying himself, but confidence is admittedly still lacking for the 29-year-old.

Thiem lost in the first round of the Rio Open on Monday, falling to Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

The former world No. 3 and 2020 U.S. Open champion, who came in ranked at No. 96 after battling right wrist and abdominal injuries, fell to 1-2 on the year. He missed the Australian Open and got his first win last week at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I was not convinced enough. It is a so-so leg of confidence. A leg of one match this year,” Thiem said. “Today was a little bit better than I did in Buenos Aires. But still when I step in it is too many mistakes. I need to find the right timing again, find myself closer at the baseline again.” Thiem, who won the Rio Open in 2017, dropped the first set against the 83rd-ranked Monteiro in 27 minutes, with the Austrian making a series of unforced errors.

Thiem righted himself in the second set, relying on his forehand and his patience on the baseline. After a back-and-forth third set, the Brazilian won the tiebreaker comfortably to close out the 2-hour, 46-minute match.

“I was never injured before. I didn't know how long it would take. It is taking as long as it takes. I am not stressing out,” Thiem said. “I have the feeling I was defining myself way too long with results. It is very unhealthy, especially mentally, if I define myself only with results.” Monteiro will next face either second-seeded Cameron Norrie or Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the clay-court tournament.

Defending champion and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Mateus Alves in the first round on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
3
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America
4
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023