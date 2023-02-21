Left Menu

United Arab Emirates penalised for slow over-rate in 3rd T20I against Afghanistan

International Cricket Council (ICC) International Panel Match Referee Graeme Labrooy imposed the sanction after the UAE were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 16:46 IST
United Arab Emirates Team (Photo: UAE Cricket Official/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Afghanistan in the third T20I in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday. ICC International Panel Match Referee Graeme Labrooy imposed the sanction after the UAE were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. The UAE captain CP Rizwan pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, UAE bowler Zawar Farid has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match, and has been fined 15% of his match fee. Zawar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Zawar's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months. The incident occurred in the sixth over of Afghanistan's innings, when taking the wicket of Gulbadin Naib, Zawar gestured in a manner that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Zawar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Aasif Iqbal and Shiju Sam, third umpire Akbar Ali and fourth umpire Suneej K Thottathil levelled the charges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

