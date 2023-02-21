Left Menu

India U-17 men's football team to play two friendly matches against Qatar

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November. The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with UAE U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 the previous month

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:40 IST
India U-17 men's football team to play two friendly matches against Qatar
Indian under-17 team training. (Photo- AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-17 Men's National Team will play two friendly matches against Qatar U-17 on Saturday, February 25 and Tuesday, February 28 in Qatar as part of the preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November. The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with UAE U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 the previous month, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India had won its first friendly against Uzbekistan by 2-0 on January 22 while they went down to them by 0-3 in their next match on January 24. The 23-member squad for the Qatar friendlies is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ashish, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham

Coach: Bibiano Fernandes Fixtures:

February 25: Qatar U-17 vs India U-17 February 28: Qatar U-17 vs India U-17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023