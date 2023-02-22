Left Menu

Amandeep Drall was off to a terrible start as she bogeyed the first two holes. She made up with birdies on the fourth and seventh, but a dropped shot on the eighth meant she still turned in 1-over. On the back nine back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th gave her some space, but another dropped shot on par-5 13th saw her at level par again. A closing birdie meant a 1-under 69.

Amandeep, Vani on top after first round of 4th leg of WPGT
Amandeep Drall in action during first round of 4th leg of WPGT (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor got off to a good start with 1-under 69 and even par respectively as the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour got underway at the Tollygunge Club. The two star players who will switch their focus to the Ladies European Tour next month were the leaders, as Shweta Mansingh too got off to a good start for the second time in as many weeks. Shweta carded 1-over 71 to be tied third alongside Astha Madan and Khushi Khanijau.

Last week's runner-up Jasmine Shekar was tied sixth in a big bunch that included Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and amateur Janneya Dasanniee. They all shot 2-over 72 each. Amandeep was off to a terrible start as she bogeyed the first two holes. She made up with birdies on the fourth and seventh, but a dropped shot on the eighth meant she still turned in 1-over. On the back nine back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th gave her some space, but another dropped shot on par-5 13th saw her at level par again. A closing birdie meant a 1-under 69.

Vani Kapoor had a roller-coaster start with a bogey on the first, a birdie on the second and a bogey on the third followed by a birdie on the fifth. A bogey on the eighth was followed by a string of pars with one birdie on the Par-4 12th as she finished with an even par 70. Shweta Mansingh had four birdies against five bogeys and was lying fifth. Astha Madan also had four birdies against five bogeys, while Khushi Khanijau had four bogeys and three birdies in a row from 13th to 15th.

Jasmine Shekar, who had a great week at RCGC before losing in a playoff, was four over through five holes but recovered very well with three birdies and one bogey in the remaining 13 holes for a 71. (ANI)

