DY Patil T20 Cup: Prabhsimran, Karthik shine on day-7

CAG's Prabhsimran Singh slammed a massive 161 off just 55 balls with nine boundaries and 17 sixes as his side beat Income Tax by 115 runs at the University Ground. In the other game at the Stadium, Dinesh Karthik smoked a brisk 75 off just 38 balls with five boundaries and six sixes as DY Patil Group B beat RBI by 25 runs.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 09:00 IST
Prabhsimran Singh in action during day-7 of DY Patil T20 Cup (Image: DY Patil T20). Image Credit: ANI
Prabhsimran Singh and Dinesh Karthik stole the show on the final day of the league matches of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup with their batting performances at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Prabhsimran shared 117 run opening stand with R Sanjay and then shared crucial stands with other batters too before he fell in the 16th over. CAG posted a massive 267 for six in their 20 overs. In their response Income Tax were never in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Income Tax was restricted to 152 for nine in their 20 overs. Himanshu Joshi top-scored with 50 off 44 balls but it was in vain. For CAG the best bowlers were Manu Krishnan (4-25) and J Suchith (3-22). Karthik arrived at a critical stage for DY Patil Group B, struggling at 66 for three. But from thereon Karthik took off as he smashed the RBI bowlers at will. Karthik finished unbeaten on 75 off just 38 balls with five boundaries and six sixes. DY Patil Group B finished on 186 for six in their 20 overs. The chase for RBI was difficult as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Baltej Singh (3-33) and Vineet Sinha (3-34) combined to break the back of RBI as they finished on 161 for seven in their 20 overs.

The quarter-finals will be played on Thursday, 23 February 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

