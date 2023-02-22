De Bruyne, Laporte to miss City game at Leipzig with illness

Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester Citys game at Leipzig in the Champions League because of illness, manager Pep Guardiola said.Neither were present at Citys open training session on Tuesday and they did not travel to Germany for the round-of-16 first-leg match-up.They reported felling ill after playing in Saturdays game at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.During the season, unfortunately sometimes that happens, Guardiola said.

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City's game at Leipzig in the Champions League because of illness, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Neither were present at City's open training session on Tuesday and they did not travel to Germany for the round-of-16 first-leg match-up.

They reported felling ill after playing in Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

''During the season, unfortunately sometimes that happens,'' Guardiola said. ''(De Bruyne) didn't feel good right after the game against Nottingham. Yesterday, Aymer didn't feel well.'' De Bruyne played 88 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Forest, and defender Laporte completed the full match.

Guardiola said he was unsure if either player will be available for the Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday. AP SSC SSC

