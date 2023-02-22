Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Daniel Evans falls in Doha; Golf-Norway's Pettersen named Europe captain for 2024 Solheim Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Daniel Evans falls in Doha

Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori took down sixth seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-5, 6-4 in their first-round match at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Tuesday in Doha. Ruusuvuori fired seven aces and won 29 of 38 first-service points (76.3 percent), holding on for the victory even as Evans saved six of 10 break points and converted both his opportunities to break Ruusuvuori.

Golf-Norway's Pettersen named Europe captain for 2024 Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen will return as captain of the European team at the Solheim Cup in 2024, the Ladies European Tour (LET) announced on Tuesday, with the Norwegian saying the move will offer players "more consistency". Pettersen is already serving as captain for the 2023 European team that will face the United States at the Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Motor racing-Formula One rewrites the rule on shortened races

Formula One has rewritten a rule to ensure reduced points are given for shortened races after Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched his second title in confusing circumstances last October. The Formula One commission, which groups the 10 teams and governing FIA as well as the commercial rights holder, met in London on Tuesday ahead of next week's season-opening race in Bahrain.

Soccer-Comeback kings Real at it again as Champions League love affair rumbles on

Real Madrid always seem to save their best for Europe, with Liverpool the latest victims of the Champions League's comeback kings in a remarkable 5-2 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.

Real's failure to lie down and accept their fate was key to them securing a 14th Champions League crown last season and it seems they have not lost their touch.

Soccer-Haiti qualify for Women's World Cup with 2-1 playoff win over Chile

Haiti qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win over Chile in the final qualifying playoffs on Wednesday, as Melchie Dumonay scored twice at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland. Haiti will be in Group D at the July 20 to Aug. 20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, competing with England, Denmark and China.

Basketball-Brittney Griner signs deal to return to Phoenix Mercury

American Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony last December as part of a prisoner swap, has signed a one-year contract to play for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, the team said on Tuesday. "It's a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023," Mercury General Manager Jim Pitman said in a news release.

Olympics-Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban

The Australian government said on Tuesday it was aligned with 34 other nations on the call for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions, despite not being marked as a signatory to the statement. The British government issued the joint statement on Monday on behalf of "more than 30 like-minded nations", which held a summit addressed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month.

WTA roundup: Top seeds roll in Dubai

The top two seeds in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships lost a combined three games while cruising to second-round wins on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, the reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion, routed Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-1, and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the reigning Australian Open champion, demolished the United States' Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-1.

Soccer–Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world - Ancelotti

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is peerless when it comes to inflicting damage on opponents, his manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the Brazilian scored twice in a spectacular 5-2 comeback win at Liverpool on Tuesday. Liverpool had raced into a 2-0 lead at Anfield, but a double from Vinicius levelled the match before the break and laid the foundation for a thumping Champions League, last-16 first leg win.

Doping-WADA appeals Valieva doping case to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the case of figure skater Kamila Valieva on Tuesday after a Russian investigation found the teenager not guilty of any doping infraction. WADA is seeking a four-year ban and disqualification of all of Valieva's results from the date of the sample collection.