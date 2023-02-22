Ritu Phogat ‘The Indian Tigress ' Left One Championship to join Kumite 1 League, a MMA Arm of Toyam Sports Limited

“The Phogat sisters, a name now common in the Indian households, thanks to their contribution to the world of Wrestling, are back in news. Yes! Ritu Phogat who is very aptly known as “The Indian Tigress” his time has added another feather to her hat. The wrestler turned MMA fighter who settled abroad for career benefits has big news to return to her origins for something bigger & better. Wondering what that is? Well Phogat, left one championship and has signed a 3-year exclusive deal with Kumite 1 League a leading Indian MMA Promotion. This news was long due, with the pace at what MMA is growing in India, heads are about to turn. And guess this is what grabbed Ritu’s attention. For someone who has channelised all her vigor & passion towards MMA sure sees massive merit in the sport & the bright way forward. In fact, kudos to Ritu for returning back to her roots to usher her international experience, exposure & global level of training to the nurturing fighters in India. Ritu Phogat says, “I was very impressed to see the love and enthusiasm of Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD, Toyam Sports Limited, founder of Kumite 1 League & Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, towards MMA sports. For a long time, I wanted to come back to my beloved country and do something for the MMA athletes here. I found, Kumite 1 League and Toyam Sports Ltd., a platform through which MMA sports could definitely be made bigger in India.” When likeminded forces come together big events take place they say. Mr. Budhwani Says, “Having an international MMA star like Ritu Phogat on our side in Toyam Sports Limited and Kumite 1 League, has boosted our confidence and enthusiasm and now we can see that the day is not far when India will dominate the international MMA stage. Ritu's experience and international exposure will prove to be of great help in the development of MMA sports in the country. I am thankful to Ritu Phogat for joining our MMA promotion”. Ritu, a commonwealth Wrestling Gold Medalist belongs to a famous wrestling family. Her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, a legendary coach, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat and inspired them to reach the highest level of the sport, inspired by the superhit Hindi film “Dangal”. Ritu started her training at the age of 8 and within a few years she dropped out of school to focus on her wrestling career. She was expected by many to represent India at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, but she shocked the wrestling world when she announced that she was switching her focus to mixed martial arts instead. Ritu’s ultimate goal is to bring a world title back to India - a feat she believes will help nurture her country's burgeoning love of the sport. Currently, Kumite 1 Warriors Hunt has created big stir with its mega launch on 12th February. With Sunil Shetty & Mr. Budhwani as the host & roaring viewership from across the globe for the launch speaks for itself.” Kumite 1 League is a brand of Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a publicly (BSE) listed sports company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)