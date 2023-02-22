Rugby-Jones loses Wallabies assistant as McKellar heads to Leicester

Dan McKellar walked away from his job as Wallabies forwards coach to take over at England's Leicester Tigers on Wednesday in one of two resignations that leaves Eddie Jones without any of his predecessor's assistants.

Former ACT Brumbies coach McKellar was being groomed as Dave Rennie's successor before the New Zealander was sacked as Wallabies coach in January and replaced by Jones, who was himself fired by England in December. Steve Borthwick replaced Jones in the England role and it is his former job at the English Premiership champions that McKellar is leaving Australia to fill.

"Leicester Tigers have appointed Dan McKellar to the role of head coach, on a long-term deal, commencing from July 1, 2023," the club said in a statement on Wednesday. McKellar enjoyed success at the Brumbies with a forwards-dominated style featuring a potent rolling maul that should make him a good fit at Welford Road.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make but it's one that's made with my best professional and family interests in mind," the 46-year-old said in a Rugby Australia statement. "I firmly believe my next challenge will make me a better coach and hopefully allow me to return home and contribute in a positive fashion to Australian rugby in the future."

Rugby Australia had clearly hoped that McKellar would stick around until after this year's World Cup in France before making a move abroad. "We are disappointed that Dan will not continue with the Wallabies this year," said chief executive Andy Marinos said.

Petrus du Plessis also resigned from his role as scrum coach on Wednesday, making the decision to pursue business interests after a meeting with Jones. Highly respected Australian coach Laurie Fisher, who remains at the Brumbies, last week announced his disappointment he would not be continuing as a Wallabies assistant under Jones.

Attack coach Simon Wisemantel, who assisted Jones in the England set-up ahead of their run to the final at the 2019 World Cup, quit the Wallabies for family reasons last year. Media reports in Australia say that he has agreed to work on a consultancy basis with Jones ahead of this year's World Cup, which takes place in September and October.

"Together with Eddie we will continue to work hard to assemble a quality coaching staff to deliver a high performing environment in our preparation for the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup later this year," Marinos added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)