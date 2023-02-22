Left Menu

Soccer-Foolad confirm head coach departure ahead of Asian quarterfinal

Foolad are looking to claim a place in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League, where they would meet the winners of the clash between Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab and Al Duhail from Qatar. The winner of the semifinal will take on Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the two-leg final on April 29 and May 6.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:31 IST
Soccer-Foolad confirm head coach departure ahead of Asian quarterfinal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asian Champions League quarterfinalists Foolad confirmed on Wednesday that Javad Nekounam has quit as the Iranian side's head coach, less than two days before the team is due to face defending champions Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the club said they had accepted the resignation of the former Iran midfielder, who represented his country at the World Cup in 2006 and 2014, in the aftermath of his team's 1-0 win over Al Faisaly on Sunday. Nekounam will be replaced on an interim basis by Hamid Reza Rabaji when Foolad meet the Saudis at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on Thursday.

While Nekounam steered the club to the quarterfinals of the continental championship for the first time, Foolad have struggled in the domestic league and are currently 18 points adrift of leaders Sepahan. Foolad are looking to claim a place in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League, where they would meet the winners of the clash between Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab and Al Duhail from Qatar.

The winner of the semifinal will take on Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the two-leg final on April 29 and May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023