Ramkumar enters doubles quarterfinals of Bengaluru Open

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan along with his Italian partner Francesco Maestrelli stormed into the doubles quarter-finals of the Bengaluru Open here on Wednesday.

Ramkumar and Maestrelli recorded a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia at the KSLTA courts. Sinclair and Zekic had replaced Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar after the Indians withdrew from the event.

The India duo of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth also booked their berth in the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriots SD Prajwal Dev and Parikshit Somani.

Another India player Arjun Kadhe in the company of Max Neuchrist of Austria also reached the last eight, as the No. 4-seeded pair defeated Petr Nouza and Andrew Paulson of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Meanwhile in the singles, the top-seeded Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei moved into the quarter-finals with a hard-fought win over countryman Yu Hsiou Hsu. Tseng won 6-2 5-7 7-6 (4) to assure himself a quarter-final place.

There was an upset on the day as France's Harold Mayot defeated third-seeded Ryan Peniston, a world number 145, of Britain in straight sets 7-6 (5), 6-0.

