Durham sign South African all-rounder Tristan Stubbs for T20 Blast 2023

South Africa's explosive all-rounder Tristan Stubbs will join Durham County Cricket Club for the upcoming edition of T20 Blast 2023, starting from May 20. The announcement by the club on Tuesday. "Destructive T20 all-rounder Tristan Stubbs will join Durham for the T20 Blast in 2023," a release said.

Stubbs has earned a reputation in the shorter format of the game impressing with his hard-hitting batting at the top of the order and his right-arm off-break bowling. In his maiden international innings for South Africa, he struck a 28-ball 72 against England in Bristol, bringing up his first international T20 50 in 19 balls.With a strike rate of almost 170 in T20 matches, Stubbs is now regarded as one of South African cricket's talented upcoming all-rounders.

The 22-year-old has 1028 T20 runs in 53 innings which have come at an average of 25.70, with four half-centuries, which include his career-best 80 which came of 31 balls for Eastern Province against KwaZulu-Natal Coastal. The right-hander's impressive start to his T20 career has seen him shine on the franchise circuit having featured in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and then last summer in the Hundred with Manchester Originals.

He was recently part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape side which won the inaugural edition of SA20, South Africa's domestic franchise T20 league, playing alongside new Durham teammate Brydon Carse. In the tournament, he scored 190 runs in 12 matches at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 133.80. Proving a more than useful off-break bowler, Stubbs has 11 all-format wickets to his name, having claimed a career-best 2/6 against Welsh Fire in the Hundred.

"I am really excited to join Durham for the T20 Blast this summer. I have spent some time with Brydon during the winter and he's only had good things to say about the club," Trubbs said. "I cannot wait to get over to Durham and meet up with my new teammates. Having played in England last summer I know how much the fans love their cricket so it should be a really fun and successful summer," he added. Director of Cricket, Marcus North said: "We are extremely pleased to have secured the signing of Tristan Stubbs."

"At 22, he already has experience playing for South Africa and in major T20 franchise leagues around the world where he has produced some world-class performances," concluded North. (ANI)

