'Let's do it for women's cricket!', Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina urges fans to come in support of Harmanpreet Kaur

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have come in support of Harmanpreet Kaur after it was disclosed that how a google search about the Indian cricket team captains' only displays the men's team skippers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya whilst unfairly excluding the women's team leader. Harmanpreet Kaur is on a roll at the moment as her team reached the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. She has now also become the first player to feature in 150 T20Is and ahead of the crucial match against Australia, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina made unique gestures for the Indian Women's Team captain.

Yuvraj Singh stated that they need to solve the problem and help popularise women's cricket further in India. "If we've created this problem, we also have the power to fix it. Let's do it for women's cricket! Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit to spread the word and make a difference!" he tweeted. https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1628002523901734912

Suresh Raina also came in the support of the star Indian batter and urged the people to join the movement. He tweeted, "Join the movement. post the video on Twitter, LinkedIn, Linkedin or Reddit with #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur " The Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Savita Punia tweeted in support of Harmanpreet Kaur as well. She wrote, "Going after a huge cause! Let's make it happen together #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur "

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the finest batters in the country and the Indian Women's Cricket team has achieved a lot under her captaincy. She was the leader of the team when India clinched a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also won the Asia Cup the same year. She has played a total of 124 ODIs and scored 3322 runs with an average of 37.75. A total of five centuries and 17 half-centuries have come out of her bat in the 50-over format and has taken 31 wickets as well. In T20Is, she has scored 3006 with an average of 27.83 and has claimed 32 scalps. She also has scored one century and nine half-centuries in the shorter format. (ANI)

