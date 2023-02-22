Left Menu

Rugby-Six Nations fixture between Wales and England to go ahead - reports

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 23:31 IST
The Six Nations fixture between Wales and England in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead after Welsh players agreed to play despite their dispute with the country's Professional Rugby Board (PRG) over various contentious contract issues, British media reported on Wednesday.

Players had threatened to strike after disagreements with PRG over contract renewals for next season, salary structures and a reduction of the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can feature for the national team if they move to a club abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

