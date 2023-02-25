Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Dubai semis

Fifth-seeded Coco Gauff won an all-American quarterfinal on Thursday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 in the United Arab Emirates. Gauff saved the only break point she faced in the 81-minute match, and she converted four of her five break opportunities.

Soccer-Five storylines to watch in the 2023 MLS season

Five storylines to follow during the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season which kicks off on Saturday: LAFC'S REPEAT BID

NBA roundup: Malik Beasley leads revamped Lakers to win

Malik Beasley scored 25 points and Austin Reaves added 17 as the new-look Los Angeles Lakers earned a 124-111 victory Thursday over the visiting Golden State Warriors in the first game back from the All-Star break for both teams. After his lowest-scoring first half of the season, LeBron James finished with 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting for the Lakers, who won for the third time in their last four games (with two of those victories against the Warriors). Anthony Davis scored 12 points with 12 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Cricket-England declare first innings closed at 435-8 in second test v New Zealand

England declared their first innings closed at 435-8 in the second test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. Joe Root was unbeaten on 153 at the Basin Reserve when captain Ben Stokes called his batters in.

Doping-RUSADA files CAS appeal seeking 'appropriate consequences' for Valieva

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has performed an about-turn in the case of Kamila Valieva and asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to sanction the figure skater and set aside a ruling from RUSADA's own disciplinary tribunal. Sport's highest court said on Friday that RUSADA had lodged an appeal seeking a ruling that would sanction Valieva after the disciplinary tribunal of Russia's anti-doping body had found the teenager not guilty of any doping infraction.

Soccer-LAFC favored to repeat as MLS season kicks off

LAFC will look to get their bid for back-to-back MLS championships off to a winning start when they battle crosstown rivals LA Galaxy in front of an anticipated record crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday night. LAFC prevailed in the most thrilling final in league history against Philadelphia last season when Gareth Bale's stunning extra time goal tied the rollercoaster affair 3-3.

NHL roundup: Bruins edge Kraken on Jake DeBrusk's late tip-in

Jake DeBrusk tipped home Charlie McAvoy's shot from the left point with 1:38 to play as the Boston Bruins outlasted the host Seattle Kraken 6-5 in a wild Thursday night affair. David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand all had a goal and an assist for Boston, which has won five consecutive games. Brandon Carlo scored the first of the Bruins' two third-period goals, while McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm had two assists apiece.

Soccer-Simeone's mentality key to Atletico success, says Real's Ancelotti

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's mentality has been the key to his team's success in recent years, said his Real Madrid counterpart Carlo Ancelotti, who he faces in LaLiga on Saturday. Simeone is the most successful coach in Atletico's history, winning eight trophies since his arrival in 2011, and will reach a record 612 games in charge of the club on Saturday.

Soccer-Super Solomon strike earns Fulham draw with Wolves

Substitute Manor Solomon's stunning second-half strike earned Fulham a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a tight affair at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Friday.

Wolves, who are edging away from the relegation zone, were much the better side in the first half and deservedly went in front after 23 minutes through Pablo Sarabia's fine finish, the Spain international's first goal in English football.

Tennis-Murray saves five match points to reach Doha final

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said the 'Law of Averages' had finally swung in his favour after he saved five match points to defeat Jiri Lehecka at the Qatar Open on Friday and reach a first ATP Tour final since June last year. Wild card Murray beat his Czech opponent 6-0 3-6 7-6(6), fighting back from 5-3 down in the decider. He will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the final after the Russian beat Canada's second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6(7).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)